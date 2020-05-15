MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Media coverage about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR’s score:

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 27,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.