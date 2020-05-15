MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 9.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 1,256,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

