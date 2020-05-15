MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 4,829,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.