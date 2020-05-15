MBE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 1.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 591,203 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,038,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 371,222 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 784.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 358,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 188,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 776,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

