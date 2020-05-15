MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 873,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

MBI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 702,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.08. MBIA has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.48). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The firm had revenue of ($6.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 712,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 428,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 279,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

