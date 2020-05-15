McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.82.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,646. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

