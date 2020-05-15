MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $1.93 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02001244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00169105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

