Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.64% of Medpace worth $333,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.