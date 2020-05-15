MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $67,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,171 shares of company stock valued at $156,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.56. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

