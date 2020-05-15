MenaPay Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. MenaPay has a total market cap of $534,130.69 and approximately $93,237.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02001244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00169105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,056 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

