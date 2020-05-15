Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

