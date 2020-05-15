Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.00 ($125.58).

FRA MRK traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Friday, reaching €103.00 ($119.77). The company had a trading volume of 472,394 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.71. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

