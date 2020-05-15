Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €122.00 by Independent Research

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €122.00 ($141.86) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.00 ($125.58).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €103.00 ($119.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,394 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €99.28 and a 200 day moving average of €106.71.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

