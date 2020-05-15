Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 2,681,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

In related news, insider Steven M. Cappaert acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,433.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

