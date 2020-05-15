Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MTOR traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 990,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $30,168,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth $7,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $14,459,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

