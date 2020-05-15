MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market cap of $78,601.50 and $28,259.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.20 or 0.03477685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

