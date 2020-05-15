Metronome (MET) One Day Volume Tops $8,541.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $8,541.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004159 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.02009450 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,956,483 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,809 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

