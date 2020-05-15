Michael Hogan Buys 3,429 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Michael Hogan purchased 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,380.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,430.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michael Hogan purchased 607 shares of United Insurance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687.59.

UIHC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,058. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $364.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in United Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Insurance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in United Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

