Michael T. Cavey Buys 3,000 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $62,395.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 227,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

