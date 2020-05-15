Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,657 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Microchip Technology worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.80 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

