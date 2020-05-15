Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Microchip Technology worth $79,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

