Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MCHP stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. 2,526,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

