Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Micron Technology worth $542,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,802,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 11,528,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,799,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

