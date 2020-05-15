Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Micron Technology worth $120,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 108,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 5,312,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,799,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

