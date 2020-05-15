Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 28,786,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,799,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

