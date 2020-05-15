Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bessemer Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,344.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.