Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,060,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $167,213,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Microsoft by 13.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 152,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Microsoft by 551.8% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

