Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MLND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 399,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,838. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.33. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

