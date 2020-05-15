Miller Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.68. The company had a trading volume of 665,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,879. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

