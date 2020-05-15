Miller Investment Management LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 0.5% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.25. 1,987,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

