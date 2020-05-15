MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.84 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $178.34 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $22.19 or 0.00237827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00777817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000581 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,538,594 coins and its circulating supply is 8,036,351 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

