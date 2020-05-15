MINDOL (MIN) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00037916 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $607.60 million and $223,736.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00780784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00229121 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000876 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

