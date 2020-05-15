Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NERV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,554. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $493.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

