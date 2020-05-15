MintCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $54.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.