Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 518 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.96. 7,670,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

