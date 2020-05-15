Mithril Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $3.06 million and $6.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

