Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,500 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

