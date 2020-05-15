Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 5% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $84.01 million and $45.46 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $164.13 or 0.01744533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00221491 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,855 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.