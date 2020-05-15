Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 51,000 Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Stock

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $541,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZAC remained flat at $$10.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

