MKM Partners Cuts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $10.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth $4,451,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Denny’s by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.