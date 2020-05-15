MKM Partners Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $15.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.32.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

