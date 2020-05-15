Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Model N by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,317. Model N has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

