Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

