Moin (MOIN) Market Cap Tops $21,600.83

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Moin has a market capitalization of $21,600.83 and approximately $310.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002498 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,183,633 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.