Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

TAP stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

