Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.