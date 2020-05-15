MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Cap of $90.77 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00014878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fisco, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $90.77 million and $2.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,281.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.45 or 0.02095041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.02521826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00458256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00678850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069667 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00449097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Bittrex, QBTC and Fisco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

