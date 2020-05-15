Monarch (MT) Market Capitalization Tops $47,365.04

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $47,365.04 and $46.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Monarch has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,527,668 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

