Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

MDLZ opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

