MONDI PLC/ADR’s (MONDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get MONDI PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of MONDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. 9,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.